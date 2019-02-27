Columbia Police Department kicks off bicycle safety campaign

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department Traffic Unit and Downtown Unit is kicking off a bicycle safety campaign this week.

CPD is hoping the campaign will help bicyclists understand the importance of riding safely. One of the safety concerns is using rear and front lights at night to make bikers more visible.

Officers will be conducting bicycle stops and issuing warnings for any violations.

Traffic Unit/Motor Officer Scott Decker said that the officers will be giving out safety tips to any cyclists that violate the ordinances.

"We are going to give warnings, but what's even more important is that we are going to hand out bike light kits to any violaters so that they can be visible at night."

CPD said that common violations include illegally riding a bicycle on a sidewalk in the downtown district, bicyclists failing to obey traffic control devices, and riding a bike at night without the proper lighting.

Decker also said that they see the most violations this time of year.

"Today with the warmer weather we've seen more and more bikers out on the streets and sidewalks so this is an ideal time to begin educating them on safe riding."

The light packs are courtesy of GetAbout Columbia.