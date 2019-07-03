Columbia police dog retires after 9 years of service

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has retired a K-9 officer after nearly a decade of service.

The department celebrated by presenting a plaque to the dog, Leah, and her handler, Officer Ron Hall.

"She is incredibly smart," Hall said. "It's been a dream come true for me to be able to have worked with her for the last nine years. She is irreplaceable."

Leah began training in October 2006 in Virgina. She started working in Columbia a few months later.

The Hall family adopted Leah as a pet, where she will spend retirement.