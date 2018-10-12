Columbia Police Investigate Assault and Attempted Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were investigating an assault and attempted robbery in the 1000 block of Coats Street Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old male victim called the police around 5:40 Sunday morning. The victim reported he was walking from the downtown area when we was approached by an unknown male. The victim said the suspect demanded his wallet and when he refused the suspect struck him with a bottle. The victim said the suspect fled the area on foot in an unknown direction.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Nothing was taken from the victim and the investigation is ongoing.