Columbia Police Investigate Walmart Robbery

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed robbery at Break Time located at 2402 Paris Rd. According to the...
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats rammed a...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Serious injury in Columbia car crash
Serious injury in Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has caused one serious injury. Travis Mechlin, 30, of Columbia was driving his Black Ford...
Gasconade County man missing
Gasconade County man missing
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County...
Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was...
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand for recycled goods 7,000 miles away is causing problems for Mid-Missouri's recycling industry. In 2018, concerns over dirty or hazardous waste in recycling...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking...
Weather
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
FINAL UPDATE: Winter weather will kick off Halloween
COLUMBIA - The first winter weather of the new cold season has arrived in Missouri. While you can always read and watch the latest forecast updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team at...
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
NOAA says our planet just tied 2015 for the hottest September on record
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday morning the National...
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
Mid-Missouri's hottest September since 1897, explained
COLUMBIA - The warmest September...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
Kansas City Royals hire Mike Matheny as manager
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny on Thursday, bringing in a manager who took the cross-state Cardinals to the World Series six years ago before a three-season...
Missouri volleyball falls to Florida in close match
Missouri volleyball falls to Florida in close match
COLUMBIA - The Florida Gators came out on top...
Blues take first matchup against Minnesota
Blues take first matchup against Minnesota
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues defeated the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Columbia Police Investigate Walmart Robbery
Share: