Columbia Police Release Name of Manhunt Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department on Sunday released the name of the suspect of the manhunt whose body was found in the Trowbridge Livestock Center on the MU campus Saturday.

The Columbia Police Department identified the suspect as 36-year-old Zane Black, of Columbia.

Columbia Police said Black's body was found Saturday around 11:45 a.m. The MU News Bureau said in a statement that his death appeared to be a suicide, with no evidence of foul play. When the body was first found, it was uncertain if it was related to the manhunt. Columbia Police confirmed the the body was the suspect of the manhunt after further investigation.

A female victim identified Black as the man who was looking into her window as she was getting dressed on May 1, prompting her to call police on him.

The search for Black began Friday at 7:49 p.m when officers with the Columbia Police Department said they responded to a suspicious person in the 3100 block of Rock Quarry Road.

According to officials, they pursued Black on foot after he took off running into the woods northeast of Rock Quarry Road. A K-9 unit and Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter were called in at 8:02 p.m. to help search for him in the woods.

Officers said they searched the woods for four hours and did not find Black. The search was called off Friday at 11:57 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department said Black might have been involved in the burglaries and sexual offenses that happened recently in the 3100 block of East Stadium Boulevard, 4100 block of Lenoir and 2200 block of Grindstone Parkway. Police said he may have also been related to offenses from 2013 around East Campus and downtown.

Police remind residents to be aware when out, lock doors and windows at night, walk in well-lit areas and in pairs when possible.

