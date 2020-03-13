Columbia police release video of chase that ended in death of 17-year-old

According to a public records request filed by the Missourian, in 2018 the department logged 13 vehicle pursuits. That adds up to a 392% increase in a single year.

Asked Monday at a hastily called news conference whether the pursuit that ended in Holt’s death was worth it, Jones demurred.

“You can’t make that ... . None of us in here can make that determination in hindsight,” Jones said. “That wouldn’t be fair to anybody.”

The department’s internal affairs unit is still investigating the conduct of the officers involved in the pursuit. At least one officer involved was placed on administrative leave but has returned to duty.

A high-speed chase

In February, the Missourian filed a Sunshine Law request for video from the dashboards of all officers who engaged in the pursuit of Holt. Monday morning, the Columbia Police Department invited the Missourian and other local outlets to a meeting to watch the footage and ask questions about the department’s pursuit policy.

At least nine police officers took part in some stage of the chase, based on the video provided by the department. Footage from two officers’ dashboard cameras was played for reporters at the meeting.

The series of videos shows a chase that began with a traffic violation and escalated into a pursuit across central Columbia that eventually reached speeds of 80-90 mph. At one point, an officer was driving 87 mph in a 35 mph zone coming off Interstate 70 and Providence Road without his emergency lights on.

The pursuit was initiated around 1:50 a.m. by Officer Jordan Payne. He tried to pull over a light-colored Volkswagen Beetle near Ninth and Cherry streets after the driver failed to use a turn signal and then ran a red light.

Holt did not pull over, and the officer quickly lost sight of the car after Holt drove into the Hitt Street parking garage.

Payne drove into the garage and then out on the east side. He caught sight of the Beetle again and noticed that a parked vehicle had been struck.

Again, Payne activated his lights and siren and tried to stop Holt, who was now speeding north on Ninth Street. His pursuit ended again at Ninth and Walnut Streets when the officer lost sight of the car once more.