Columbia Police Search for Clues in Shooting Death

COLUMBIA - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department began searching for clues Monday morning after a Sunday night shooting left one teenage boy dead.

Latisha Stroer, the public information officer at the Columbia Police Department, said officers responded to the shooting near McKee Park in Northeastern Columbia Sunday night around 11:44 p.m. On the scene they found the teen boy with a gunshot wound. An ambulance transported him to a local hospital where officials pronounced him dead at 12:31 a.m.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at 5:30 a.m. Monday and a forensic unit began to search for evidence in the woods around 6 a.m.

Early Monday morning, KOMU 8 News spoke with one neighbor, Jamie Carter, who heard the shooting.

"I was in the house and I heard like a big loud bang and I thought it was like a firework going off. What the hell it's a firework and come to find out it was a gunshot," Carter said.

Carter said this incident has him worried about crime in the Columbia community.

"Just Columbia period is getting bad, worse every day. You always hear of the shootings that happen and everything. I feel like I should get out of Columbia or something like that, move somewhere else," Carter said.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing. We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.