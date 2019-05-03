Columbia Pools Close for the Season

COLUMBIA - Monday marked the last day the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center opened this season.

Albert-Oakland is the last outdoor public pool in Columbia to close for the fall and winter. The Lake of the Woods Pool, the Douglas Family Aquatic Center, and the Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Rec Area all closed on August 11.

"It kind of sucks now that it's so hot out in September and the pool is closed," Columbia resident Brandon Shoupe said.

Although the outdoor pools are closed, the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) and the Hickman Pool are still open.

"We stay busy at the indoor pool year-round," ARC recreation supervisor Janel Twehouse said. "But we will see an increase [of swimmers] come at this facility."

There are three city-owned spraygrounds that are still open, but Twehouse said they will close at the end of the month. The three spraygrounds are Stephens Lake and Spraygrounds, Flat Branch Spraygrounds, and Douglass Spraygrounds.

Twehouse said the outdoor pools should reopen on Memorial Day weekend (May 24).