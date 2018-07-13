Columbia Previews Earth Hour Event

COLUMBIA - An event Thursday at City Hall previewed the upcoming "Earth Hour" celebration on March 31.

Earth Hour events actually began Wednesday night with the showing of two documentaries, "Everything's Cool" and "Deep Clean" at the Boone County Government Building.

During Thursdays preview event, Councilperson Barbara Hoppe issued an Earth Hour proclamation on behalf of the mayor calling for people to participate in the event by not using electricity for one hour.

Earth Hour events and a tour of the green features of City Hall's LEED Gold building followed the proclamation.

Last year in Columbia, the decline in electric use during Earth Hour was the equivalent of the electricity that would be required to power about 100 homes for 24 hours according to City of Columbia representative Kate Byrant.

Columbians are encouraged to let the Office of Sustainability know what they are doing to celebrate Earth Hour by emailing Sustainability Manager Barbara Buffaloe at BaBuffal@GoColumbia.com

For more information about this global event, visit www.earthhour.org. For more information about the local event, visit www.GoColumbiaMo.com and search "Earth Hour".