Columbia Promotes Kindness to Animals

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society kicked off "Be Kind to Animals Week" Sunday afternoon. The "Pets in Peace" rally brought about 35 Columbia dog owners to Peace Park. The awareness week started in 1915, and it is designed to celebrate the role animals play in our lives.

Rain didn't put a damper on the dogs' day. Columbia resident Christy Hanson thought it was important to attend the rally with her dog, Hazel.

"A lot of people put restrictions on how they love their pets. They will love their pets until the pet kind of disappoints them," Hanson said. "We always need to remember that they are living creatures and through rain or bad weather you always need to be kind to them."

"Be Kind to Animals Week" runs May 1-7. A proclamation from Mayor Bob McDavid dedicated the event.

Dog owners like Sandy Davidson were eager to show their support."I'm a great supporter of the humane society because some of my best buddies have come from the humane society," Davidson said.

Despite the proclamation, Casey Corbin thinks Columbia is already pet friendly. Corbin is the Development Director for the Central Missouri Humane Society.

"The message of the proclamation is always in place, but I think this year we wanted to make it very clear that the city has a position that backs the humane treatment of animals," Corbin said.

Other week-long events include a kids drawing contest and daily raffle prizes. For more information about the celebration, visit http://www.cmhspets.com/shelter-events/be-kind-to-animals-week-may-1-7-2011/.