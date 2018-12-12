Columbia Public Schools Accepts Platinum MarCom Award

Facebook
Parent in custody after making threats at Mexico Middle School
Parent in custody after making threats at Mexico Middle School
MEXICO - Police arrested a parent of a Mexico Middle School student after he allegedly made threats towards a staff member and another parent on Wednesday. According to the Mexico Public...
Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, who as...
Lincoln University student leader dies in off-campus incident
Lincoln University student leader dies in off-campus incident
JEFFERSON CITY - A Lincoln University student...
2 children wounded after toddler finds gun in dad's backpack
2 children wounded after toddler finds gun in dad's backpack
PAGEDALE (AP) — Authorities say two...
Jefferson City police investigating after person dies from gunshot wound
Jefferson City police investigating after person dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
Weather
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Capital City High School hires first head football coach
Capital City High School hires first head football coach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools has named the first football head coach for the new Capital City High School. Shannon Jolley will be the school's new coach. He is currently an...
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
Missouri women's gymnastics ranked 19th in preseason poll
COLUMBIA- The Missouri gymnastics team is...
Billy Hamilton signs a one year agreement with the Kansas City Royals
Billy Hamilton signs a one year agreement with the Kansas City Royals
KANSAS CITY- Billy Hamilton agreed to a...
Columbia Public Schools Accepts Platinum MarCom Award
Share: