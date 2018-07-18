Columbia Public Schools chooses agency to tackle lunch debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police said a motorcyclist who crashed into a patrol wagon has died.

Police said the motorcyclist failed to stop at a stoplight early Wednesday before hitting the patrol wagon. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.

The Kansas City Star reports the name of the victim hasn't been released. The driver of the patrol wagon wasn't injured.

Police say the accident is under investigation.

3 years ago Wednesday, June 17 2015 Jun 17, 2015 Wednesday, June 17, 2015 12:31:00 PM CDT June 17, 2015

3 years ago Wednesday, June 17 2015 Jun 17, 2015 Wednesday, June 17, 2015 8:53:00 AM CDT June 17, 2015