Columbia Releases Name of Employee who Died

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department released the name late Friday afternoon of the employee who died along the MKT Trail Friday morning. Twenty-three-year-old William Bell was a part-time employee for four years with the city and worked for the forestry crew. Bell would build trails, plant trees, and mow parks.

Authorities said Bell was driving a dump truck and spreading gravel at the time he got caught between the cab and the dump bed of a truck. Paramedics from the University of Missouri pronounced Bell dead upon arrival.

Police and risk management are still investigating the accident. Columbia Parks and Recreation said it is the first workplace fatality for its department.