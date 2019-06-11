Columbia Residents Flock to Shopping Event

COLUMBIA - Less than pleasant weather on Saturday didn't stop people from coming out to downtown Columbia to check out some local deals.

The downtown district held its annual Spring Shop Hop Saturday. Shoppers had the chance to check out local deals at stores such as Brigham's, Good Nature and the Candy Factory. Other stores such as Envy in downtown Columbia gave away items if shoppers spent a certain amount of money in the store.

Anna Coleman, a sales associate at Envy, said she was happy to see so much weekend business come in on such a lousy weather day.

"I was surprised, because usually on rainy days, we are slower, but we got a lot of business today so it's nice," Coleman said.

She also said Envy had more associates working than normal on a Saturday to make sure they were able to accomodate the increase in traffic.

The Spring Shop Hop is an annual event held by the District in Columbia. The District also holds a Shop Hop right before the holiday season as well.