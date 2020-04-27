Columbia Residents Head to Joplin

COLUMBIA - Residents from local rotary clubs left for Joplin early Saturday morning in order to help out from the deadly May 22 tornado. The one-day event is called Columbia For Joplin.

Columbia organizers are working with AmeriCorps, a non-profit organization coordinating volunteer efforts in Joplin. Much of the major cleanup is finished thanks to groups like AmeriCorps and FEMA. However, smaller cleanup is still needed. In about two months, more than 46,000 people have volunteered in the city.

The volunteers got to Joplin at about 7:30 Saturday morning. The work day ends at 4 p.m.