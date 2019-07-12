Columbia residents spend the morning digging out of snow storm

COLUMBIA - Many people spent the morning digging their cars out and helping others on Sunday after a huge snow storm hit mid-Missouri.

While the main roads are clear, people living north of Providence Road and other areas spent hours removing the snow — removing just enough to get out.

One woman got out to help her father-in-law shovel snow living in the Vanderveen subdivision.

Lisa Vaughn, from Columbia, said her father-in-law has had a professional snow blower for years since they moved here, but has only had to use it twice so far.

"I knew he would be itching to get out here, but since his injuries prevented that, my father-in-law's daughter and I and son got over here to help him use it," Vaughn said.

She said her father-in-law is an avid bike rider at 85.

"He got out and had a bicycle accident and broke some ribs and punctured a lung," Vaughn said.

Despite this, she said he's doing fine now since his accident less than a month ago.

"Doesn't keep him down, though, he's out here working on the snow and telling me how to do it," she said with a laugh.

Students at the University of Missouri got out to have some fun in the snow.

Brendan Rost and his friend, Maddie Klein, were "wandering around, looking at campus while everything is kind of shutdown."

Rost, who is from Columbia, said it's been at least 10 years since he's seen this much snow.

"I think one time we got out of school for about a week and it was about this much," he said.

There were multiple snow forts and snowmen out on the quad. Rost said they haven't had time to build anything yet.

"We've just been busy digging cars out and stuff," he said.

Rost decided to lend a hand after Klein's car got stuck downtown.

"Maddie got snowed in at work on Friday, so I had to go pick her up because her car couldn't ride around when the roads were getting bad, so then we came today to dig it out," he said.

Klein is from Austin, Texas and has never seen this much snow before.

"A little different, I was like 'I can't drive in this. I don't know how,'" Klein said.

Rost said city workers working on removing the snow probably have their hands tied right now with so much snow.

"You can only push in so many piles and then you have to start hauling it off, so I think they're doing the best they can," he said.