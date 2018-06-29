Columbia road closure postponed

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday the street closure on North 8th Street between Wilkes and Hickman Avenue has been postponed.

The roadway was set to be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 31st at 4 p.m. The closure was due to sanitary sewer repair work that is being done by Columbia Public Works. Local business owner Moez Aschir of 63 Auto Sales said the closure will negatively affect his business.

"This is more trouble for my business, I can't take anymore shortcuts, and there will be less customers coming to see us," Aschir said. "This really hurts small businesses."

Once the work begins, motorists and non-motorized transportation users are asked to use caution in the work zone at all times and to find alternative routes at the times the road is closed.

[Editors note: The story has been updated with the latest information available.]