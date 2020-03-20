Columbia's Broadway Diner giving meals to kids in absence of school lunches

COLUMBIA - The owner of a downtown Columbia staple is making sure local kids don't go without a meal while school is out due to COVID-19.

Broadway Diner tweeted Thursday they are offering free meals to any child in Columbia who needs one.

If you are a student who normally has breakfast and lunch at school, if you can get here safely, I will feed you. -Dave @PStieple @mtphiIIips @mizzouwally rt please — Broadway Diner (@dinerevolution) March 19, 2020

"This morning I was sitting here when I would normally have a half full restaurant and I was considering all the kids in Columbia that aren't getting up and having breakfast and getting on their way to school," owner Dave Johnson said.

In recent days, Columbia Public Schools, as well as most other mid-Missouri school districts canceled school due to the outbreak.

He said he had a walk-in freezer and storage room full of food, but not enough customers to eat it.

"We had few customers coming in, so I figured I could do something to solve this little problem,' he said.

Johnson is now ready and waiting to feed any kids who need the food.

"If they can get here safely, or if someone can get it to them, I will make sure they are fed," he said.

The generosity comes even as the future of the restaurant business looks bleak.

"At this point in time finances are my least worry," he said. "I wake up everyday and pray to be a better man."

He said he's ready to support the community with his own resources as long as kids need food, and the community is also showing him support.

"Some of the nicest folks in Columbia dropped off some donations today," Johnson said. "That's certainly appreciated. That's not why we're doing it, but it's appreciated and I'll make sure it gets to those kids."

The diner is open from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. everday, though Johnson said the hours may vary.

"If the lights are on and the doors are unlocked, we'll feed you," he said.

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S 4th Street in Columbia.

UPDATE: When KOMU followed up with Johnson the day after this story was published, he said he had seen an outpouring of support, including donations from community members from from all walks of life. He said some donations reached into $1,000. You can watch his full reaction below.