Columbia School Board Unveils 2011-2012 Budget

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools unveiled its 2011-2012 budget Monday during a public hearing at the district administration building. The school board has proposed $1.8 million in cuts to the district budget, which starts July 1.

The cuts include 17.24 full time equivalency positions, which will save $1,822,993. CPS's Michelle Baumstark explained this number means positions only, not necessarily people filling them. The board also proposed cutting $697,691 in non-personnel cuts, minimizing costs in the supply budget, curriculum budget, and student activities.

Baumstark said district officials anticipated losses from state revenue and planned a conservative budget.

"We're getting down to the point where we've looked just about everywhere for reductions. You'll see alot of reductions in supply budgets and curriculum budgets -- trying to do more with less, is where we're at at this point in time."

Last year, the district cut $5.8 million dollars. State cuts have also taken a slice out of the school district's budget. Governor Jay Nixon approved cutting $8 million in school transportation aid. This is partially due to an extra $50 million in state aid to southeast Missouri and Joplin for flood and tornado relief.