Columbia Teenagers Organize Charity Home Run Derby

COLUMBIA - Two recent Rock Bridge High School graduates wanted to give back to their community using their baseball talents.

That idea helped Jansen Smith and Tanner Cooper start a home run derby to raise money for the Children's Blood Disorders and Cancer Unit at MU Hospital.

Smith said his 13 year old cousin suffers from leukemia, and he wanted to help others like him, so he started tossing around ideas with Cooper.

The event featured power hitters from around Mid-Missouri, including four from Rock Bridge, two from Sedalia, one from Hickman and one from Fayette. Cooper and Smith said they selected the hitters because they thought they would be able to give the crowd a great show.

The derby was at Atkins Park in Columbia Saturday afternoon.