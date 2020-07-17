Columbia to Offer New Bus Routes

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
One dead after Thursday motorcycle crash
One dead after Thursday motorcycle crash
MILLER COUNTY - One man died after a motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kenneth Barton, 60, was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 54...
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Single-day record number of deaths reported in KC metro area
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Single-day record number of deaths reported in KC metro area
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COVID-19 Town Hall: Rising hospitalizations in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Following the rise of active...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Parson boasts economic recovery as Missouri's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000
Parson boasts economic recovery as Missouri's COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000
JEFFERSON CITY (Missourian) - Missouri’s unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points in June, a statistic that Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday demonstrates the state’s economy is...
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The United States on...
Census takers start visiting Boone County homes
Census takers start visiting Boone County homes
BOONE COUNTY - Any households who have not yet...
One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash
One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash
MACON COUNTY - One man died in a rollover...
4 women killed in St. Joseph crash; toddler survived
4 women killed in St. Joseph crash; toddler survived
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — The Missouri State...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's been working toward for years. Minor has been fighting for justice for his...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Weather
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
Heat advisory in effect this weekend, tips to stay cool
COLUMBIA, MO - A heat advisory will be in effect for all of central Missouri this weekend going in effect at 12pm Saturday until 9pm Sunday evening. High temperatures are forecast to reach the...
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
The summer climate in central Missouri is changing differently than other places in the United States, here's why
COLUMBIA - One of the main factors of our...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz sported his Mizzou gear while talking to the media about recent recruits, wearing a mask and the upcoming football season. You can watch the full interview...
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli...
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
Will the Kansas City Chiefs change the team name?
COLUMBIA – The Washington...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
streaming platforms
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Senior Shout-Out
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Columbia to Offer New Bus Routes
Share: