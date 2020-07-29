Columbia top city for web developers

COLUMBIA - If you’re looking for a job in the digital market, you need not travel very far.

Columbia was ranked number seven out of Zippia’s top ten best cities for web developers. Factors considered include potential salary, cost of living and job opportunity in each city. Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco were some of the larger cities on the list. Smaller cities include Framingham, Massachusetts and California, Maryland.

Austin Kolb with The Evoke Group in Columbia said he was initially surprised to see Columbia make the cut, but was impressed.

“As far a smaller towns go, I think it’s really cool that Columbia got listed in the top ten and I think that there’s actually some validity to that too,” he said.

Kolb said his staff keeps busy with web development work, by providing a custom website building experience for clients.

“Inside of web development we do custom WordPress builds from the ground up," he said. "So from whiteboard to actual custom programming and custom features."

Kolb said he believes a strong web presence is crucial for a successful business.

“If your business isn’t popping up on Google within the first page of results, then you are doing something massively wrong,” he said.

J. Michael Roach with Caledon Virtual agrees.

"If people can't find you and communicate with you online, I can't imagine that you're going to be able to stick around very long at all," Roach said.

He said clients are taking a greater interest in their website for business growth.

"I think more and more companies are figuring out 'hey this works', this is an investment that makes sense,'" Roach said.

He said his clients continue to expand their web presence from a website to social media.

Zippia's Official Ranking: