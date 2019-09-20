Columbia Unites to Find Dog

COLUMBIA - A week long search to find a dog who went missing in Columbia on May 28th has turned up nothing. But that's not stopping searchers from giving up on finding it.

The Varnadore family was moving from Utah to South Carolina on a military assignment. While staying at the Ramada Inn on Conley Road, Rowan escaped from her owner's hotel room.

Because the Varnadores had to get to South Carolina, they couldn't stay in Columbia to look for Rowan. Columbia residents formed a "Good Samaritan" effort to help the family, and set up a dog trap.

Owner Laura Varnadore expressed gratitude for the effort everyone in Columbia is putting in. "It's happy and it's sad. It's happy to see there's still so many good people in such a large community that cares about animals and tons of people that are willing to step up for people they don't even know," Varnadore said.

Columbia's Animal Control also helped to aid in finding Rowan. Molly Aust, a Supervisor at Animal Control, said her people would respond to any calls concerning the dog, but she does not have the personnel to actively assist.

Rowan is a 60 pound, female black Labrador Retriever. She has a micro-chip, and was wearing a pink collar. If anyone sees her, contact Animal Control. Rowan's owners say she's skittish, so capturing her should be left to professionals.