Columbia utility disconnections start next Monday

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to pay off any delinquent balances on their accounts.

The City put a moratorium on disconnects in March for families facing financial issues. They also want families to follow health guidelines and wash their hands.

Almost seven months later, they announced the grace period is over.

“We didn't think continuing on this path for the customers was a good practice for the customers because even if they couldn't, if they were increasing their bills now, it was just going to be continued to add to their balances,” said Sarah Talbert, Columbia’s Assistant Utilities Director.

She said across all five units, water, electric and sewers, thousands of customer accounts are past-due.

“As of this afternoon, there were 6,779 delinquent accounts,” Talbert said. “Of those 6,779, there’s 5,441 that are pending disconnect. The dollar amount that is delinquent is $3.8 million.”

The People’s Defense Vice President Erika Lynn works with local families.

She said many are panicked about possible utility shut-offs.

“You could just feel the anxiousness. And we're not supposed to be anxious for anything, but that does happen. They're worried about, okay, if they're cutting off my utilities, by the first, at least by the first. What about my child in school?” said Lynn.

The Unitarian Universalist Church started a donation drive for families who need utility assistance.

“Almost 6000 families that are in danger of losing their power and water through these utility shut offs. And we just can't allow that to happen during this time of crisis.”

Talbert said customers who need assistance have to reach out this week.

“The city is very willing to help those customers out. We know that we know there's the need out there. But please contact the utility Customer Service Office and we are hopefully able to help everybody either through payment arrangements or through some type of a utility Assistance Program.”

Customers should pay off past-account balances by Friday, Oct. 2 to allow time for payments to process over the weekend.