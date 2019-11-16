Columbia Woman Takes Home Security Into Her Own Hands

COLUMBIA - One local woman decided to install surveillance cameras around her home for protection after she noticed more crime in the area.

Carin Croll moved to the historic southwest area of Columbia in 1989, but she said in the recent year, she's seen more crime than ever before.

"It's mostly petty crime, like more people breaking into cars, or kids pulling pranks," Croll said. "But I'm afraid it's going to get violent. People are going to start taking matters into their own hands, and that's when people get hurt."

Croll and her husband decided to install four exterior surveillance cameras around the sides of their house.

"We were going to go with ADT or a security system, but then we would have to wait for the police to get there," she said. "We'd rather just have the cameras so we can see it happen."

The cameras work well. Just a few nights ago, the Croll's caught two people on camera throwing eggs at their house. Croll said the cameras aren't necessarily going to help them catch criminals, but she said it is a good deterrent.

Sgt. Joe Bernhard from the Columbia Police Department said property crime in the area has actually decreased. He said if there is more crime in a certain area, the department will have to reallocate their officers to different areas of the town.