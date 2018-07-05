Committee Holds Ceremony for U.S. 54 Ramp Beautification Project

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit Community Betterment Association cut the ribbon Tuesday on a beautification project to greet visitors to the town. The ceremony took place at Hibernia Station Park.

The Kingdom of Callaway Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors joined volunteers who contributed to the project at the ceremony to recognize businesses for their contributions.

Volunteers, businesses, the government and community members came together to plant about 700 trees and shrubs on the ramp leading to and from the Holts Summit exit MO-OO/MO-AA.

Some of the project's funders included Mid America Bank and Central bank.

Ramp Committee Chair/Project Designer and Coordinator Denise Oxley said the community helped make this project happen.

"I'm amazed at how supportive the community and organizations involved were," Oxley said. "Everyone was great. Holts Summit is a great place to be."

Not only did the Committee award businesses for their support, the committee received an award themselves.

"We received a Citation of Merit from the Department of Conservation," Oxley said.

The Department of Conservation gave the award to Denise Oxley, the Community Betterment Association and City of Holts Summit for "improving Missouri communities through stewardship of our community forests," according to the statement on the award.