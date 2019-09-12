Committee talks about potential fixes to local taxation projects

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to the former coach. Lee was born in Fulton and was a standout in football...
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the...
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from Columbia. Officers went to an area of East 7th Street shortly before 4 p.m....
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E....
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the...
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America...
Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a division of the National Weather Service, has increased the likelihood of “above-normal” activity in the Atlantic Basin for the remainder...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Royals set to break their season record
Royals set to break their season record
KANSAS CITY - The Royals hit nothing but homers in their 8-6 win over the White Sox on Wednesday. Kansas City wasn't the only team to show off. 13 of the total runs came from seven homers between...
Two Columbia Cougars named players of the week
Two Columbia Cougars named players of the week
ST. LOUIS - The American Midwest Conference...
Columbia College's volleyball team ranked in top 25
Columbia College's volleyball team ranked in top 25
COLUMBIA - The 2019 NAIA Women's Volleyball...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Sweepstakes
SEARCH
Committee talks about potential fixes to local taxation projects
Share: