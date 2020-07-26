Community continues to protest for Hannah Fizer

SEDALIA - Twenty-five-year-old Hannah Fizer was shot and killed five weeks ago by a Sheriff's deputy at a traffic stop in Sedalia.

Protestors will be marching Saturday morning outside the Sedalia Courthouse.

Fizer's longtime family friend said protesters don't want violence, but answers as they mourn her death.

"Frustration doesn't even begin to describe it," Laura Cooper said. "We know no more than we did 40 days ago."

According to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney, the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control has not yet sent over reports.

Cooper said she won't stop until there's justice for Fizer.

"She didn't deserve to die at 25," she said. "She hadn't even begun her life yet."

Cooper said she was like a second mom to Fizer.

Family and friends of Fizer are selling buttons, magnets, T-shirts, and car signs with her name on them. All money raised goes directly to the Fizer family.

Cooper said this helps her remember Fizer and everything she misses about her.

"I won't get to see the goofy Hannah anymore...all I have is pictures," she said.

This is an ongoing investigation.