Community Promises Christmas for Family Who Lost Everything

CALLAWAY COUNTY - People immediately began volunteering Friday to help family members who lost their father, home and everything they owned in a fire Thursday night.

Four children were able to escape the home unharmed, but their father, 37 year-old Robert Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Before the smoke had cleared, Julie Roark began doing what she could to help the family. Roark is the Callaway Action Network Director for SERVE, a nonprofit organization in Fulton that helps those in need.

"It's devastating," Roark said. "I really think, especially this time of year, that it's the hardest thing to have to go through. It's hard anytime but especailly when you get within a few weeks of Christmas it's just something you don't want to ever think about doing."

SERVE does an annual Adopt a Family program for the holidays and Roark said she will make sure the Walker family is included.

"We're going to try very hard, and we will make it happen, to give them Christmas this year," Roark said.

Roark is accepting basic neccesities, clothes, food and Christmas presents for the family. Donations can be made by calling Roark at 573-590-2850 or calling SERVE at 573-642-6388. Donations can also be dropped off at SERVE at 4901 County Road 304, west of Fulton.