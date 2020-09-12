Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event

COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday.

The event did not require a doctor’s order to get tested.

Karen Cade, Compass’ Vice President of Corporate Services, said the event is to celebrate a new partnership with the Family Health Center and to fill a need in the community.

“I just think there's so many people out there that want to be tested, just as I mentioned, for security reasons or for work reasons,” Cade said.

This event comes a little over a week after MU Health Care began strictly enforcing the requirement of a doctor’s order to get tested.

“A lot of people are expressing some frustration about not being able to get tested because they don't have symptoms,” Cade said. “So, we have the ability to do that.”

Katy Zuroweste drove from Fulton to get tested at Compass. She said it was her third time getting tested and the prices were starting to add up.

“That was a big reason why I came here, because I cannot afford to just keep going to the doctor and getting a doctor's note to come get tested,” Zuroweste said.

Zuroweste was one of over 350 people who registered to get tested at the event Friday. Cade said she expected even more people who had not pre-registered.

“People have been nothing but positive, really appreciative, really positive,” Cade said.

Compass Health Network is offering another free COVID-19 testing event on Sept. 23. Registration will open Sept. 14.