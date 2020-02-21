COLUMBIA - Shelter Insurance will hold its 43rd season of Concerts in the Garden series.

According to Shelter Insurance's website, this event has been held annually during the summer time for more than 50 years. It regularly draws more than 1,000 music lovers to Shelter Gardens to enjoy the events.

Randal Acton, a Columbia resident, said the Shelter Gardens has always been a highlight in town.

He said the free concerts will make the Shelter Gardens even more attractive.

"It's always nice especially blending outdoor and music at night," he said."People in the summer, they can come out to enjoy the weather and enjoy the music."

The Missouri Symphony Orchestra performance on June 16 was cancelled due to wet grounds.

The next performance is scheduled for June 23 and will feature the Columbia Community Band.