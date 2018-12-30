Construction Begins On Highview Avenue

COLUMBIA - Summer in Columbia means more construction projects. The City of Columbia Public Works Department will begin road work on Highview Avenue near Business Loop 70 Thursday.

Crews were set to arrive around 7 Thursday morning. Seth Paul Excavating will work to replace a sanitary sewer lateral and connection for 302 Highview Avenue. This work will result in lane restrictions along that road.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use alternate routes during this construction, or be very careful if they are in the area.

The project should be completed and the road fully reopened by 5 p.m. Thursday if the weather allows.