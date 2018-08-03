Construction Companies Take Extra Precautions

COLUMBIA - Firefighters do not yet have an answer as to what caused the fire at the Brookside Apartment Complex on College Avenue. But some local construction companies are taking extra precautions to make sure their sites are protected.

The construction supervisor at Brookside apartment's other location downtown said the company will have somebody patrolling the site over night.

He said that although the company has always had a nighttime patrol, it will be intensifying the lookout. The supervisor also said the owners are considering additional patrolling measures but he does not yet know what they are.

Construction workers at various sites around town voiced concerns about not only protecting sites from fire, but also from vandalism.