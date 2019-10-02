Construction industry looks to younger generation in workforce shortages

COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors of Missouri launched BuildMO Week Monday. This year officials are focusing on what they call a construction workforce shortage.

President of the AGC of Missouri Leonard Toenjes said they are actively reaching out to young people to fill vacancies. He said the only issue is the stigma that comes with working with construction.

"Our message is construction is a very honorable career and it's about more than the money or the stature," Toenjes said. "I think the image of our industry is the issue we are working on the hardest, that young people see construction as a real solid and honorable career choice."

Eddie Welsh, the Chief Operating Officer of Capital Paving and Construction in Jefferson City, said the construction industry is changing. He said his company focuses on hiring people who are technologically advanced.

"A lot of these trucks and new equipment take a new sort of intelligence to work on them, so it's not just a wrench anymore, it's all computerized," he said.

Toenjes said he hopes targeting young Missourians will help the construction industry to hire locally.

"We'd like to see Build Missouri Week celebrate the work of Missourians," he said. "As we are unable to supply workers from Missouri ultimately we end up with contractors from Arkansas, Kansas, Illinois, Texas, across the country coming in to perform this work."

The AGC of Missouri has been meeting with school counselors, starting school chapters to provide internships, and re-energizing their scholarship program.

"Last year we issued $50,000 of scholarships spread our across the state," Toenjes said.

Patrick McKenna, the Director of Missouri Department Transportation, said there are more opportunities in the construction industry than people realize.

"Both the public and the private sector has communications jobs, they have accounting jobs, they work in their designing areas, its not all about being out there," McKenna said.