COLUMBIA - Construction workers at the Boone Hospital Nifong Medical Plaza could get free health screenings Wednesday.

Boone Hospital Center and Coil Construction offered free health screenings for workers on the job site.

The "Know Your Numbers" van provided blood work, blood pressure, body composition analysis and brief health coaching on-the-go.

Boone Hospital Center President Jim Sinek said they "have a lot of contractors out here, a lot of folks who don't necessarily take it upon themselves to go get a physical, so we brought heatlhcare directly to them."

Sinek said the "Know Your Numbers" van goes with the hospital's mission.

Sinek said, "I think today represents a couple of things, one is the mission of Boone Hospital Center which is really to improve the health of the people and the communities we serve and the other is to provide convenient access."

Construction on the medical plaza is set to be completed by February 2016.