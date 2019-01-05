Convicted Man Now Free After Clerical Error Kept Him out of Prison

CHARLESTON - A Mississippi County Court said Monday the man who was convicted, but didn't go prison because of clerical error, is now free.

Cornealious "Mike" Anderson of St. Louis County was convicted of robbery back in 2000, but an error by the Missouri Department of Corrections kept him out of prison. Last year, the department caught the error and imprisoned him.

According to The Associated Press, Anderson lead a crime-free life since the conviction. He married, started his own business, and coached youth football.