Convicted Man Now Free After Clerical Error Kept Him out of Prison

Related Story

CHARLESTON - A Mississippi County Court said Monday the man who was convicted, but didn't go prison because of clerical error, is now free.

Cornealious "Mike" Anderson of St. Louis County was convicted of robbery back in 2000, but an error by the Missouri Department of Corrections kept him out of prison. Last year, the department caught the error and imprisoned him.

According to The Associated Press, Anderson lead a crime-free life since the conviction. He married, started his own business, and coached youth football.

 

News

Convicted Man Now Free After Clerical Error Kept Him out of Prison
Convicted Man Now Free After Clerical Error Kept Him out of Prison
CHARLESTON - A Mississippi County Court said Monday the man who was convicted, but didn't go prison because of clerical... More >>
4 years ago Monday, May 05 2014 May 5, 2014 Monday, May 05, 2014 9:39:00 AM CDT May 05, 2014