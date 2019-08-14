COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could be the hottest of 2019, local cooling centers are making preparations to take in as many people as possible.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory Sunday morning, effective from 11 a.m that night until 9 p.m. Monday.

KOMU 8 is forecasting temperatures to reach near 100 degrees, with a heat index near 110.

Thanks to morning storms, it will be a stretch for temps to reach 100 in Columbia today. Doesn't matter. The humidity will make it feel as if it were 105 to 110 this afternoon!



A heat advisory will be in effect until 9pm this evening for central Missouri https://twitter.com/hashtag/mowx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mowx https://t.co/wf4TRbRUib">pic.twitter.com/wf4TRbRUib — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) https://twitter.com/komuTim/status/1160889652795998210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019



Ruth O'Neill works with the St. Francis House, which is listed as an official cooling center on the city's website.

O'Neill said the center won't make any special changes even though it plans on taking in more people than usual.

"Between 7 a.m and 8:30 a.m we're open for breakfast and for people to be in the cool. Our normal evening hours are 7 to 9:30," O'Neill said.

The Columbia Activity and Recreation Center is the largest cooling center. It's open from 5:30 a.m to 9:30 p.m during the week. It is located at 1701 W Ash Street.

Other official cooling centers include the New Life Evangelistic Center for men at 901 Wilkes Blvd., Rainbow House for children at 1611 Towne Drive, the Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N Ann St., and the Welcome Home for Veterans at 2120 Business Loop 70 E.

The Columbia Mall and Public Library are also open Monday as other public options to cool off.