Cooper County Board of Health passes regulation in response to CAFOs 2

BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Board of Health voted three-to-one Friday afternoon to pass a regulation overseeing concentrated animal feeding operations with more than 1,000 animal units.

The new regulation allows the health department to oversee Class 1 CAFOs and prevents CAFOs from applying waste within 100 feet of residential property. Any existing CAFOs are grandfathered in and not subject to the legislation.

Drafts of the regulation were discussed during the July meeting. Since then, members have collaborated with a variety of experts to update the draft.

A CAFO violating the regulation would receive a written notice and must submit a counter plan within 30 days.

If the CAFO fails to do that, the board of health could refer the violation to the prosecuting attorney or seek legal action.