Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Columbia Utilities employees to assist with hurricane relief
Columbia Utilities employees to assist with hurricane relief
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Utilities employees are currently in Florida to help with the damage that will follow Hurricane Michael. The employees are part of a larger group participating in the...
Drought cited as possible cause in Boone County water main break
Drought cited as possible cause in Boone County water main break
BOONE COUNTY - The water main at the...
Josh Hawley cancels event with anti-LGBT pastor
Josh Hawley cancels event with anti-LGBT pastor
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Republican...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Limo company owner's son arrested in deadly New York crash, lawyer says
Limo company owner's son arrested in deadly New York crash, lawyer says
(CNN) -- Authorities charged a limousine company owner's son with criminally negligent homicide Wednesday in connection with the weekend crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people ...
Storms send tree through a Hunstville family's deck; father blames the city
Storms send tree through a Hunstville family's deck; father blames the city
HUNTSVILLE - This week's storms dropped more...
Boone County voter registration up 9,000 from 2014
Boone County voter registration up 9,000 from 2014
BOONE COUNTY - Voter registration numbers...
Columbia Utilities employees to assist with hurricane relief
Columbia Utilities employees to assist with hurricane relief
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Utilities...
Drought cited as possible cause in Boone County water main break
Drought cited as possible cause in Boone County water main break
BOONE COUNTY - The water main at the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, claims the senator has built a money machine over her 12 years in Washington. The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican Super PAC...
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll
Columbia College ranked 10th in latest NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 poll
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, the Columbia College Cougars Men’s Cross Country team that finished fifth out of eight teams at the Gary Stoner Invitational on October 6th, dropped three spots from...
Missouri Tigers visit # 1 Alabama on Saturday
Missouri Tigers visit # 1 Alabama on Saturday
COLUMBIA - After a hot a 3-0 start to the...
Missouri Soccer player earns SEC freshmen of the week
Missouri Soccer player earns SEC freshmen of the week
COLUMBIA - Missouri forward Julissa Cisneros...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Cooper County Community Hospital sells to Pinnacle Health Care System
Share: