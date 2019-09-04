Cooper's Landing wraps up summer with live music and food trucks

COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing celebrated the end of a long, eventful summer Sunday.

The campsite and marina was closed for several months due to flooding on the Missouri River before re-opening in July

The annual End of Summer Bash was held on Sunday. It included food trucks like "El Oso" and "Big Daddy's BBQ" One vendor, Gerald Nathan, says the flooding helped bring people together.

"Some things happen for a reason you know, some things like that happen to bring a community closer together," Nathan said.

The community at Cooper's is something he says is easy to notice.

"When you come in, you come through that rough road you're like 'Oh man' but when you get back here the people are so welcoming," Nathan said.

Bruce Poe is one of the musicians set to play the bash tonight, he's been playing music at Cooper's for 20 years. Poe says music helped the area recover.

"It is a pretty big reason people come down here it's a big reason people pulled together and got the place back together," Poe said.

The bash is set to continue Sunday until 11 p.m.