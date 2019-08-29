Council Members React to Aspen Heights Delay

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members spoke out Wednesday about the delayed Aspen Heights construction.

The city council approved construction for the student housing complex in November 2011. That decision came after the Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request in September 2011.

Current council member Karl Skala was on the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2011. Skala said he regrets the council's decision to approve the request because of parking, storm water, and sewage impacts of the complex.

"I think it was a mistake," Skala said. "That's their prerogative, to decide any zoning issue in the way they see fit. I just don't agree with that decision."

Both Skala and council member Laura Nauser said the construction delay is Aspen Height's problem, and not the city's. Nauser said the set back is unfortunate, and she hopes Aspen Heights management will work to find displaced students a place to stay.