Council to Hear Comments on College Ave Proposals

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss proposals for pedestrian safety on Monday.

The College Avenue Safety Enhancement Project, or CASE, had come up with eight different proposals to keep pedestrians from illegally crossing College Avenue.

Last fall, Columbia Public Works held a public input meeting to get an idea of which solutions residents liked most.

The Public Works Department said the two most popular alternatives would involve workers installing a barrier in the median and adding two crosswalks to College Avenue between University and Rollins.

Columbia Public Works said roughly 2,500 students illegally cross College Avenue on any given weekday. The department also said 19,000 cars drive on College on weekdays.

The city has a $659,000 grant from MoDOT to help pay for any future improvements. The city said the first alternative could cost as much as $750,000. The second alternative could cost nearly $500,000.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday. A link to the City Council's documents for Monday's public discussion can be found here.