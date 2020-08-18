Counties prepare for Tuesday\'s election

COLUMBIA- Boone and Cole counties are preparing for Tuesday's primary election.

Wednesday was the last day to submit a request for an absentee ballot by mail, but absentee voters can cast their vote at their county clerk's office until Monday evening. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer says his county expects about 1,100 absentee ballots.

Boone County will feature new voter check-in technology to make the process faster. Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren is excited about the new system.

"I think it's going to be much better technology for all of us," Noren said. "I know my poll workers are really excited about it, but I do ask for voters to have a little patience with them. Just like any other new technology, all of us take a little bit of time to get used to it."

Boone County poll workers have been training with the new equipment for three weeks.

Noren also stresses people should come to the polls aware that they can only fill out a ballot for one party.

"This is a primary election. Missouri does require that you pick which party ballot you want to participate in," she said.

Click here for sample ballot for Boone County: Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Constitution, Nonpartisan

Both Noren and Korsmeyer said one of the most common problems seen at the polls is voters not having updated information on their voter registration card.

"We have to do an address change for them, make sure they're in the right polling location, and if they're not, then we have to send them to the right polling location, so it doesn't hurt for them just to verify their address to make sure what it says on their voter ID is where they currently live," Korsmeyer said.

For a complete list of polling places in Cole County, visit the Cole County website. For a complete list of polling places in Boone County, visit the Boone County website.