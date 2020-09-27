Courts are adapting and may not ever be the same

COLUMBIA – The circuit court system has had to make some major adjustments in the last few months to meet CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

One change has been holding hearings on Zoom, with the judges and attorneys appearing in virtual boxes.

This has caused communication problems, like people misunderstanding questions, talking over each other and forgetting they’re on mute.

Beyond just these small setbacks, former county prosecutor Bill Tackett said the legal system has changed forever.

“There are very few people going in and out. The dockets are, of course, done by Zoom,” Tackett said. “The Supreme Court has kind of let everybody know that this is the way it's going to continue to be after COVID – that the Zooms are part of life.”

However, in the case of a criminal proceeding, the accused have a constitutional right through the Sixth Amendment to face their accuser. This means in cases like Joseph Elledge’s, there will have to be some in-person proceedings.

Prosecutors accuse Elledge of the first degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji. Ji was last seen in October of last year and is presumed dead.

Elledge has been awaiting trial since he pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge and a separate charge of child abuse last February. His hearing for both charges is scheduled for Oct. 9, but the trial date has not been set.

His trial could prove to be difficult to conduct under CDC guidelines, as there are many people involved in a criminal trial. Beyond the defendant, attorneys and a judge, there are other crucial people who must be present.

“You have to have 12 people. You’ve got to pick them from a large group. But then they have to get together and deliberate,” said Tackett, referring to a jury. “There's a constitutional element to this right to confront an accuser. So it can't just all be done on Zoom, or at least I wouldn’t think so.”

Tackett said that though it has been difficult at times to manage, some positives have actually come from adjusting for efficiency.

“I think everybody's been surprised that all of this can be handled by Zoom. A lot of meetings where people had to get on airplanes and fly somewhere, just are kind of pointless now,” Tackett said. “And this has kind of proven that if there is a good thing to come out of COVID... this is the closest thing.”