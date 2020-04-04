COVID-19 Town Hall: ER doctor with MU Health Care gives update on virus

In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Dr. Christopher Sampson from MU Health Care about the pandemic.

Dr. Sampson is an emergency medicine physician working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

In the interview, he talks about the how the testing process has evolved over the past several weeks including the current turnaround time for results. He also addressed what symptoms doctors are looking for in patients with the virus and some of them might surprise you.

Dr. Sampson also talks about what MU Health Care is doing to keep its staff safe and whether they have enough personal protective equipment or PPE.

Watch the full interview in the video clip above.

