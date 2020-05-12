COVID-19 Town Hall: MU researcher finds potential COVID-19 treatments

Facebook
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial...
Wanted Columbia man arrested in New York on multiple warrants
COLUMBIA - New York State Police arrested...
Hospitality industry taking a hit on graduation weekend
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is expecting more than 6,000 students to graduate this upcoming weekend, but this year, things are looking a little different for the city of Columbia. With a...
State extending to-go alcohol sales
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson included a...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of...
Deputies arrest man who allegedly coughed on them, said he had COVID-19
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies arrested...
Driver's license testing restarts with some safety changes
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Weather
Cool temps, frost, severe weather: May is looking like a whirlwind
MID-MISSOURI – May has started to feel more like early April with temperatures only reaching the 60s and 50s in the afternoon. That trend will continue up until the middle of the month and...
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Sports
Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed
KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 NFL teams was released by the league on Thursday night. The Chiefs will open up the...
High school baseball players keep moving forward
COLUMBIA - On any given Friday evening at the...
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO)...
COVID-19 Town Hall: MU researcher finds potential COVID-19 treatments
