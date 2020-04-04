COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help

In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Greg Tucker about how small businesses are struggling and how they can get help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tucker is the state director of the Missouri Small Business Development Centers. The program is hosted by the Missouri Extension Service. He said the group's goal is to provide low cost training and consulting services to small businesses across the state.

In the interview, he talks about the challenges small businesses are facing and how they are adapting to stay afloat. He also discusses what resources are available to help small businesses survive during these difficult times.

Watch the full interview in the video clip above.

For more information on assistance including how to fill out applications, check out the Missouri SBDC website.

KOMU 8 has hosted several Q&A discussions covering financial topics from stock market changes to the federal stimulus package to protecting your personal finances.

