CPD lowers education requirement for officers

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising. At the time of this story, according to the Missouri DHSS...
Meat plant closes, temporarily leaving one businesses owner worried
CALIFORNIA - Burgers’ Smokehouse now has...
Man dies from gunshot wound in Kingdom City
KINGDOM CITY - Deputies from the Callaway...
News
Experts warn of urgent need for COVID-19 mental health research
(CNN) -- Mental health and brain research must be a higher priority in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, scientists have said, warning that the crisis could have a "profound" and...
Family Access Center of Excellence to offer free counseling services
BOONE COUNTY - With family and child stress...
High school seniors worry about their college decisions
COLUMBIA - Senior year has not turned out how...
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Traffic
Sports
Five coaches among MU leaders taking pay cuts
COLUMBIA - Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s and women’s basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, wrestling coach Brian Smith and baseball coach Steve Bieser...
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making...
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been...
