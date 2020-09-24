CPS 14-day positivity rate drops

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools district tracker reported Monday that the 14-day case rate per 10,000 for the CPS district was 49.2.

This number is just under the threshold CPS set as a one of the factors to determine when students return to a hybrid in-person model. CPS said in order for a return plan to be considered, the case rate must be between 10 and 49 positive cases.

Although case numbers are dropping, a new concern arises with whether there will be enough CPS faculty in order to phase in a hybrid plan.

Columbia Teachers Union President Kathy Steinhoff said teachers learned a lot after starting the year off virtually.

“If we go to hybrid, that does not shift everybody away from virtual. Hybrid will continue to still have people learning virtually just different groups at a time," Steinhoff said. "There are more demands put on virtual learning than we thought, and it’s going to be really hard to conduct hybrid.

I know that our teachers are very concerned about the feasibility of instruction when it comes to hybrid, mainly because there’s a lot more to the communication and to the individual assistance with kids virtually, than we originally thought.”

If CPS decides to move forward with a hybrid transition, there will be a four phase re-entering plan implemented.

Stage one will begin with moving students in lower level grades, pre-K to first grade. Stage two will involve moving students in second and third grades. Stage three will transition fourth and fifth grade students. And finally, middle and high school students will be the last to move back into the buildings.

While some may be concerned about there being enough faculty, some parents are excited about the possibility of students returning to the school building.

CPS mom of three Angela Boster said her kids are ready to get back to school.

"They’re not learning at home very well. Internet’s been spotty. When you have multiple people working at home and online school at home, it eats up the internet speed," Boster said. "Everything’s kind of delayed, sometimes one can hear something really well, another kid can’t. So, they lose focus because of it, frustrated. They get stuck in their rooms cause that’s where their desks are. So then they’re in their rooms all day long.”

The CPS board will meet next on Thursday, when they will also address the Rock Bridge football field namesake.