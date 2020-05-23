CPS announces plan for small group graduation ceremonies this summer

COLUMBIA - A letter from Columbia Public Schools sent to seniors and their families this morning announced that they plan to hold in person graduation ceremonies this summer.

Due to gathering size requirements, they will occur as multiple small group ceremonies at each school between July 30 and August 2, with social distancing required. More concrete details and exact dates of groups will be available after July 15.

"We recognize that this option may not be exactly what some had hoped for, but we believe it will still allow recognition and celebration of each student’s accomplishment blended with the desire for that recognition to occur in person," the email read.

In the event that CPS is unable to hold these smaller ceremonies, there will be no alternative plans for a virtual graduation. CPS will also not be holding prom or virtual prom.